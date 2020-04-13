Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Clark Saxon Obituary
Clark Saxon
Bloomingdale, GA
Mr. Clark Saxon, 88, died at his home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born in Evans County to the late Quinn & Myrtice Tucker Saxon. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Saxon, and two sisters, Irene Hall and Sybil Brown. He worked at Continental Can from 1954-1973 and was the owner/operator of Saxon Ammco Service Center in Garden City from 1973-1996. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale, enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Geraldine C. Saxon; sons, Ronny Saxon (Elizabeth) and Randy Saxon (Geri); daughters, Tessie Jones and Sherry Shuman (Henry); brothers, Billy Saxon (Rose) and Olliff Saxon (Joan); 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. There will be a private graveside funeral and burial for Mr. Saxon. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel
Savannah Morning News
04/14/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
