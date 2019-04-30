|
Claude Arthur Howard, Jr., son of Claude Arthur Howard and Cecile Brannen Howard, was born on August 18, 1941, in Statesboro, GA. He departed this life on Monday April 29, 2019, at home while battling cancer. A 1959 graduate of Statesboro High School, Arthur attended the University of Georgia and graduated Georgia Southern College, now Georgia Southern University, in 1963. He earned a B.S. degree in business and was a member of the Delta Sigma Fraternity. Arthur was a charter member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church and a faithful member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class. In 1962, Arthur joined his father's business, Claude Howard Lumber, and continued a family tradition dating back to 1898, when his grandfather Arthur Howard, along with his seven brothers, began producing lumber in Bulloch County with a portable sawmill. Arthur's father, Claude Howard, founded Claude Howard Lumber Company in 1946 at its present location. In addition to operating a sawmill, Arthur and his brother Cecil founded Howard Lumber and Hardware in 1988 in order to serve the needs of building contractors in this area.
Arthur married Carol Huggins Howard, the love of his life, and they shared 56 wonderful years together. The couple had two sons; Claude Arthur Howard III and William Cecil (Bill) Howard. Claude is married to Kathryn (Kathy) Jones Howard, and Bill is married to Andrea Lewis Howard. In addition to being devoted parents to their sons, Carol and Arthur found another "calling" as grandparents. Claude and Kathy have two children; Kathryn (Katy) Cecile Howard, who is married to William (Will) Glenn Davis Jr., and Claude Arthur Howard IV (Beau), who is married to Caroline Montgomery Howard. Bill and Andrea have three children; William Cecil Howard Jr., Kendall Brannen Howard, and Ashton Bennett Howard. Katy and Will's son, William Glenn Davis III (Tripp), is Arthur and Carol's first great-grandchild. In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, Arthur is survived by his brother, Cecil Brannen Howard of Statesboro.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro from 3:00pm until 6:00pm.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019, at 10:30am at the Pittman Park United Methodist Church, officiated by Dr. William Oliver and assisted Rev. Bill Bagwell. The body will lie-in-state one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at Scarborough Bluff Plantation family cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Barry Bloser, Bob Hanberry, Dr. John Whelchel, Tom Martin, John M. Jackson, William Buddy Rabitsch, Gary W. Barnes, and Zack Stroup.
Honorary pallbearers will be William P. Deloach, George Wacker Gunn, Ed Ellis, members of the Tuesday Night Supper Club, members of the 7:00-8:00AM Breakfast Club, and the Thursday golfers at Scarborough Bluff.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, PO Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
