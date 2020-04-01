|
|
Claudia Lawrence
Savannah, GA
Claudia Lawrence passed away on March 16th, 2020 at the age of 65 years. She was born in Thomaston, Georgia on June 24th, 1954 and studied at the Piedmont School of Nursing and Armstrong. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Lawrence. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Celebration of Life services have been postponed. For more information and current service please continue to follow www.baldwinfairchildwestaltamonte.com.
Savannah Morning News
4/02/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020