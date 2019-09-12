Home

Claudia Louise Thomas


2019 - 2019
Claudia Louise Thomas Obituary
Beaufort - Claudia Louise Thomas Claudia Louise Ellis Thomas, 75, of Beaufort, died Friday, September 06, 2019 at MUSC-Charleston.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Copeland Funeral Service.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Copeland Funeral Service Chapel.

Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Beaufort National Cemetery.

Please share your thoughts and stories about Mrs. Thomas and to view the complete obituary by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.

Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Savannah Morning News September 12, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 12, 2019
