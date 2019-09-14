Home

Services
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Beaufort National Cemetery
Claudia Louise Thomas


1943 - 2019
Claudia Louise Thomas Obituary
Beaufort - Claudia Louise Thomas Born October 10, 1943, Claudia Louise Thomas was the first child and first daughter of Martha and Claude Ellis of Beaufort, SC.

She shed her mortal coil for glory following a short illness on September 6, 2019, at MUSC in Charleston.

Claudia married her high school sweetheart and after raising her children she went back to school to fulfill her dream of a career, becoming the first of her clan to graduate college.

And indeed, she had a storied career as a social worker where empathy and compassion followed her closely.

Claudia was a woman of unshakeable and abiding faith; her bright light lit the way for countless others.

She is immortalized by the words of her son as "A dark-haired southern beauty, determined and willful, an unwavering guardian of her charges".

Claudia will be forever missed by her children who hold her memory dear: Claudette Van Nuis (Roger), Bernie Evans (Jerry), Chandra Evans; her grandchildren Jessica Villegas (Brian), Danielle and Caroline Van Nuis and Sean Hayter;great grandchildren Emma, Molly and Camille Villegas also, her brother Roger Ellis and sister Donna Brink (Artie); and too many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews and church friends to mention.

A special shout-out and thank you to her long-time companion and shag-partner who shred many a rug with Claudia, and stayed by her side relentlessly, Bill Jenkins.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019at Copeland Funeral Service.

A funeral service for Claudia will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Copeland Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2019 at Beaufort National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation to the American Red Cross for the victims and survivors of hurricane Dorian, surely sent to escort our Claudia home.

Savannah Morning News September 14, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 14, 2019
