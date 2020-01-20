|
|
Clayton L. "Clay" Thompson
Bloomingdale, GA
Clayton L. "Clay" Thompson, Jr., age 49, of Bloomingdale, passed away January 18, 2020. Clay was born in Savannah and worked as a heating and air technician for Dean's Custom Heating and Air. He loved the outdoors, kayaking, and spending time with children. Clay was preceded in death by his father, Clayton L. Thompson, Sr. He is survived by his son, Josh Thompson; mother, Martha "Marty" Thompson, both of Bloomingdale; sister Amy (Joe) Johns, of Ellabell; nephews, Ryan Troup, Caleb Johns, Tyler Johns, Mason Bowen, Hunter Bowen; nieces, Skyler Johns and Naileyah Rivers; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, 6-7 PM at the funeral home with a memorial service to begin in the chapel at 7:00. Brother Kenny Harrelson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Little Miracles Learning Center 4 Chestnut Street Bloomingdale, GA 31302. Thomas C. Strickland and Sons West Chatham Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
Jan 21, 2020
