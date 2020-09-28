Clayton P. Morgan, Jr.
Rincon
Mr. Clayton P. Morgan, Jr., 55, departed this life on September 27, 2020, at Memorial Health University Medical Center. Clay was born on March 26, 1965, in Savannah, GA, to Clayton and Thressa (Coffer) Morgan. He attended Effingham County High School where he met and later married his wife, Lyna (Finney) Morgan in 1989.
Clay enlisted in the US Army in 1988 and served during the Gulf War assisting in the development of drone technology at Ft. Huachuca, AZ. Following his military service, Clay continued his education at Armstrong Atlantic University obtaining his degree in education. At an early age, he joined Bethesda UMC where his study of God's Word became his lifelong passion resulting in his ordination into ministry in 1993.
Along with his parents and wife, Clay is survived by his son, Sean Phillip Morgan (wife AshLynn) of Guyton, GA, and daughter, Leah Christine Allen (husband Brian) of New Bern, NC; one grandchild, Elric Phillip Morgan; brother Phillip Lenix Morgan (wife Kathy) and their daughters, Mallory and Macy Morgan, and brother Scott Dawson Morgan, all of Guyton, GA.
The family of Clayton P. Morgan, Jr. would like to express thanks for the prayers, encouragement, and acts of kindness shown by friends and family throughout his illness. Special thanks goes to the teams at Coastal Dialysis, Suncrest Home Health, and Memorial Health Cardiovascular ICU/Critical Care for exceptional care, support, and dedication to their patients and patient families.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Bethesda United Methodist Church.
Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. in Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Donations may be given to American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org
or Bethesda United Methodist Church Building Fund, 3608 Midland Road, Guyton, GA 31312.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
