Clayton "Willis" Sikes
Collins, Georgia
The funeral for Clayton "Willis" Sikes of Collins will be held Thursday at 5 pm at Kennedy Fueneral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.