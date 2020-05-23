|
|
Cleveland Giles Bowers
Gray, Georgia
Cleveland Giles Bowers, 69, of Gray, Georgia passed away May 20, 2020 at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, GA. Mr. Bowers was born January 6, 1951 in Liberty County, Georgia to the late Andrew Giles Bowers and Ruth (Bryant) Bowers. He attended college at Armstrong State University where he met the love of his life, Charlotte Ann Sanders. They were married August 14, 1971 at Robert McIntire United Methodist Church. Together, they raised two loving children. He was a member of Gray United Methodist Church. Mr. Bowers was a former Boy Scout, Assistant Scout Master and later a Scout Master. He is a Life Scout achieving the Order of the Arrow Brotherhood Level. He enjoyed amateur photography and was a Hamm Radio Operator in his spare time. He was a stevedore, having been employed by Colonial Oil in Savannah, GA. Mr. Bowers is preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his loving wife of 48 years, Charlotte Ann Bowers; a son, Doctor Christopher Bowers (Lisa); a daughter, Ann Kephart (Brad); two grandchildren; several very close cousins and a number of surrogate children. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the pancreatic cancer research department of the Providence John Wayne Cancer Institute at 2200 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404. Services have been entrusted to Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 912-927-1999.
Savannah Morning News
5/24/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 23 to May 24, 2020