Clifford N. Angers, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Clifford N. Angers, Jr. died July 13, 2020 at home, one day shy of his 79th birthday, surrounded by his family.
Born in White Plains, NY on July 14, 1941 to Clifford and Beatrice Angers. He attended Gilmore Academy (Gates Mills, OH), and Catholic Central High School (Detroit), Notre Dame 1963, MBA from University of Michigan in 1964.
He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Shafer in 1963. Moving to Connecticut in 1965, he worked at Colgate-Palmolive, followed by a long career at Ogilvy & Mather Advertising. Some of his accounts included General Foods, Maxwell House Coffee, Seagram's, Campbell Soup, Kimberly-Clarke, and Unilever. After leaving O&M, Cliff started his own Marketing Consulting Group, CNA Worldwide, handling Colonial Williamsburg and other accounts.
He owned many boats and loved family vacations, exploring Long Island Sound. He loved adventures; one of which was family rafting down the Colorado River thru the Grand Canyon, or fishing trips with his buddies.
Moving to Savannah in 1998, he volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Wanting to give back in some way to the military, he became a member of the Savannah Navy League in 2004, serving as Treasurer for 11 years. He was past President of the Stamford Symphony (CT), past member of the Stamford Yacht Club, NY Athletic Club, and The Landings Club. He co-founded the Stamford Sailing Foundation. He was a member of the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Savannah and loved all things Notre Dame.
Cliff was a beloved husband to Karen, loving father to Kathy Grymes (Peyton), and Kevin Angers, devoted brother to Carol, and was preceded in death by his son, Clifford, III "Rusty".
Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.
Remembrances may be made to the Savannah Navy League, or the Cathedral Preservation Fund.
The Funeral Mass will be live streamed. Please use the following link to view the service. https://bit.ly/funeralmassofcliffangers
Savannah Morning News
