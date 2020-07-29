Clifton Edward Miller (1st. Sgt., USA, Ret.)
A time to be born February 4, 1933.
A time to die July 27, 2020.
A man of integrity, devoted husband, father and grandfather (Grump). He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was born February 4, 1933 at Willie, GA (part of Ft. Stewart) to Lester Miller and Margarite Floyd Miller. He was one of 8 children of which only 3 are surviving, Bobby Miller (Rosemarie), David Miller (Ellen) and Margaret (James). He was a member of GA National Guard at age 17. He was sent to Korea with his unit and landed on his 18th birthday in Korea.
He made a career of the Army and served at numerous Posts, Ft. Benning, Ft. Jackson, Ft. Bragg, Germany, Ft. Wainwright, Alaska and ROTC instructor at New Hanover High, Wilmington, NC. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was awarded National Defense Service Medal (with 1st OTC), Air Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star (with V Service), Good Conduct Medal (3rd award), Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal; Combat Infantryman Badge (2nd award) and Expert Rifle.
He is survived by his wife Hazel Miller, 2 daughters, Donna Griner (Donnie), Karen Skinner (Steve), 2 grandchildren; Cody Griner (Elizabeth), Megan Paderewski (Cody) and four great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Blair, Asher and Alyssa.
The family expresses a heartfelt thank-you to India, our visiting angel and Hospice Savannah.
