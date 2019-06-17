|
Dr. Clifton Lamar Cannon Jr., 82, passed away at 8 pm June 15th 2019 surrounded by his loving family with a beautiful sunset over the Herb River.
Born 2nd July 1936, in Donaldsonville, Georgia, he was a star running -back in high school famously known as Cliff "atomic" Cannon. South Georgia College recruited him where he continued to grow his football fame. After college Dr. Cannon attended the Medical College of Georgia and interned in Rome, Georgia. Following a three-year commitment in the remote mountains of Blairsville Georgia, he then completed a residency in Neurosurgery at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.
After marrying the love of his life Jane Wilson Cannon the couple moved to Savannah, Georgia. Dr. Cannon had an enviable and illustrative career as a founding member of The Neurological Institute.
Dr Cannon never forgot his roots in South Georgia and his modest upbringing. He was a grounded, simple man that earned every ounce of his success thru hard work and always doing his best. As a caregiver, patients and their families always came first. This level of care would have never been possible without his dream team: Elsie Karatossos, who was at his side for his entire career, John Iadorosa with whom he always shared mutual admiration and Jennifer McGee who always kept the wheels turning.
Although Dr Cannon was dedicated to his patients and practice his highest priority and greatest joy was his family. He served as a constant role model to them of what it truly meant to be a devoted husband, loving father and loyal friend.
He is survived by his wife Jane Wilson Cannon., brother James Cannon DDS, sister Doris Cannon Whitehurst, children: Tracey Cannon London and Jeremy London MD, Clifton Lamar Cannon III, MD, Staci Howard Cannon and Stephen Cannon, Stefanie Cannon Houchins and Randolph Houchins, Christi Cannon te.Riele and Timothy te.Riele and eleven grandchildren.
The visitation will be from 6 until 8 o'clock Monday evening, June 17, 2019, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
A private graveside service will be for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice Savannah - Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 17, 2019