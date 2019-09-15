|
Clifton Wilbur "Clif" Coto
Brooklet
Clifton Wilbur "Clif" Coto, 77, passed away September 14, 2019 at Memorial Health.
The Massachusetts native served in the U.S. Navy, was a cabinet maker, loved woodworking, and his dogs, especially, Buddy,
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur Clifton Coto and Jennie E. Thomas Coto; his wife, Mary Catherine "Cathy" Coto; son, Billy Coto; grandson, Michael Coto; and sister, Candace DeFeo.
Survivors include his sons, Dennis Coto (Natalie) and Mike Coto (Tammy); grandchildren, Nicole McBride (Eric), Ashley Coto, Caleb Coto, James Coto (Ashlyn), Tayler Coto, and Kyle Coto; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Hemmerle, Dawson Coto, Aubrey Coto, Scarlett Coto, and Rhett Coto; sisters, Constance Belisle, Cynthia Gamache, and Cheryl Tetreault; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. in the chapel.
Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
