Warrenville, SC - Clinton Cowart Mr. Clinton Cowart, age 88, of Warrenville, S.C., loving husband for 63 years to Mary Ellen Williams Cowart and son of the late Harrison Melvin Cowart and the late Vesta Cobb Cowart, entered into eternal rest at his residence on Thursday, December 5, 2019. In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, C. Mark Cowart and David H. Cowart and a brother, Rabun (Barbara) Cowart. He was born in Candler, Ga., but has been a lifelong resident of Aiken County, S.C. He retired as an Instructor with DuPont and Westinghouse with 39 years of service. He also retired as a Captain with the S.C. Army National Guard with 24 years of service. He was a faithful active and oldest member of the First Baptist Church of Warrenville; there he served as a Deacon, was a former Training Union Director, taught Sunday School, worked in the Nursery and was great with children. He was a volunteer for the Aiken County Red Cross. Yes, Clinton Cowart wore many hats, helped many people and did it all out of love for his fellowman. A man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his loved ones and many friends whose lives he touched during the 88 years that God granted him on this earth. A service celebrating his life and homegoing will be held in the Chapel of Napier Funeral Home on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Steve Simpson officiating. The interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, S.C. The Deacons of his church will serve as Pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday evening, December 7th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Memorials, in his honor, may be made to the First Baptist Church of Warrenville, P. O. Box 338, Warrenville, S.C. 29851. Special thanks are extended to Professional Case Management and Alliance Hospice for their loving care given to their loved one during his illness. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the online guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Savannah Morning News December 7, 2019
