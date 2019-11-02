Home

Clinton F. "Pete" Warren Obituary
Clinton F. "Pete" Warren
Bloomingdale, G
Clinton F. "Pete" Warren, age 72, of Bloomingdale, passed away November 1, 2019. Pete was a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed camping and fishing with family and freinds. He was preceded in death by his parents, Etheline T. Sapp and Harold H. Sapp. He is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Helen Williams Warren, of Bloomingdale; daughter, Penny J. Nussbaumer (James), of Groveland, FL; son, Jeffery C. Warren (Sharon), of Arlington, TX; brother, David H. Sapp (Angela), of Bloomingdale; grandchildren, Lesleyan J. Rizzo (Anthony), Shelby L. Cook (Andrew), James "Scoot" Nussbaumer, II; great-grandchildren, Colton, Cayson and Callie Cook, Adrianna and Luca Rizzo. The family will receive friends Monday 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Thomas C. Strickland and Sons – West Chatham Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Pete's name to Low Country Down Syndrome Association at www.ldssga.org
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
