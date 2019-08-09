|
Mr. Savannah - Clinton Flournoy Adams announces the Funeral Services for Mr. Clinton Flournoy, 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Bolton Street Baptist Church. Interment: 12:00 P.M., Monday at Beaufort National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers make donations In Memory of Mr. Clinton Flournoy to the Benevolent Fund of Bolton Street Baptist Church 821 Martin Luther King Blvd., Savannah, GA 31415. Sign The Guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com Savannah Morning News August 9, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 9, 2019