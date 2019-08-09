Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-6260
Interment
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Bolton Street Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Flournoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Flournoy


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Flournoy Obituary
Mr. Savannah - Clinton Flournoy Adams announces the Funeral Services for Mr. Clinton Flournoy, 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Bolton Street Baptist Church. Interment: 12:00 P.M., Monday at Beaufort National Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers make donations In Memory of Mr. Clinton Flournoy to the Benevolent Fund of Bolton Street Baptist Church 821 Martin Luther King Blvd., Savannah, GA 31415. Sign The Guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com Savannah Morning News August 9, 2019

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now