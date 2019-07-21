Savannah - Clinton W. Tate Clinton W. Tate born May 6, 1931, in Gate City, Virginia passed away peacefully in Savannah, Georgia at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital after a short illness on July 18, 2019. He was the son of George and Edna (Davidson) Tate of Clinch Valley, Virginia.



A successful attorney at law for many years, Clint was a member of the State Bar of Georgia and the State Bar of Tennessee. He also was a Certified Public Accountant and worked in private practice for the last 30 years of his life practicing his specialty in tax law which he was extremely passionate about. Representing clients from all walks of life ranging from professional athletes and celebrities to Fortune 500 companies, he truly loved representing individuals who found themselves on the wrong side of the tactics of the Internal Revenue Service from which he retired 36 years ago. After his successful career with the IRS as the Director of Appeals, he commenced his role working for Gulf+Western in New York City developing the tax law research platform that is now known as Lexis/Nexis.



After graduating from high school, he immediately enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served at stations from Haiti to Okinawa, Japan. A Korean War veteran, he completed his time serving as a Drill Instructor at Parris Island, South Carolina.



He was the first person in his family to graduate from high school and went on to successfully complete his undergraduate degree in accounting and his Juris Doctorate at Memphis State University.



He loved his family and friends, carpentry, sailing, was an avid marksman and collector, as well as, telling old stories and jokes which he always called "a funny," and most important his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce Sue Tate, who passed away on August 21, 2018.



He is survived by his only son, Mark Andrew Tate of Savannah, Georgia and two grandchildren, Davis and Amelia.



A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel for family and friends. The family will also receive friends prior to the service starting at 11:00 a.m. A graveside interment for family and friends will be held at Greenwich Cemetery following the memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances and memorials may be sent to the Cancer Research Institute at Cancer Research.org.



The family would like to extend its expression of gratitude to the medical doctors and nursing staff in North Tower 4th. floor of St. Joseph's/ Candler Hospital for their dedicated work, compassionate care and support.



Savannah Morning News July 21, 2019 Published in Savannah Morning News on July 21, 2019