Mrs. Clyde Heath Faison, daughter of the late Othello Heath and Channie Heath, was born in Sylvania, GA November 9, 1929. On March 27, 2019 she entered eternal rest at Memorial Health with her loving family by her side. She was educated in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools, and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Savannah State College (now University). She also received a Master's Degree from Armstrong State University. She taught in the Savannah Chatham Public Schools for 30 years. Clyde was married to the late Rev. Carl James Faison. To this union two children were born, Brenda and Sandra.
As a servant of God and member of Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist Church, Clyde was a devoted member of and affiliated with several ministries: Deaconess and Silver Strand Ministries, Past President of the Home Mission Ministry, the Berean Association, Sunday School Class, Interdenominational Ministries' Wives and Widows Alliance, the Savannah Baptist Ministries' Wives and Widows Alliance. Service in the community include membership in Alpha Theta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Chatham Association of Educators.
Clyde was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Faison Brockington, three brothers, Bobby Cardell Heath, Othella Calvin Heath, Earl Vinson Heath. She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Sandra Faison Robbins (son-in-law, Earnest Lee Robbins, Jr.), three grandchildren, Brandon Rayburn Brockington, Breian Santrice Brockington, Carl James Onyeka , one brother, Charles W. Heath (Lula), two sisters, Dorothy Heath Wilson (Alphonso), Constance Heath Nash, two sisters -in-law, Ethel Heath, Barbara Heath, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Tremont Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 MLK, Jr. Blvd., Savannah, GA, Rev. Quentin Morris, Sr., Pastor. Interment ~ Hillcrest Abbey East. Public Viewing from 12 noon-5:00 p.m. Only. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 29, 2019