Rincon - CMSGT. James M. "Jimmy" Reese CMSGT. James M. "Jimmy" Reese, Retired Air Force, 82, passed away Tuesday, 3 September 2019 in the Great Smoky Mountains in which he loved.
He was born in Tuscaloosa, AL, and also lived in Brunswick, GA and Garden City, GA before moving to Rincon in 1966. He graduated from Savannah High School, and joined the Georgia Air National Guard in 1954, serving with the 165th Military Airlift Wing and retiring after 42 1/2 years. He was awarded Outstanding Military Citizen of Georgia in 1985. He was a member of the Savannah Association of Flying Air National Guardsmen, lifetime member of the Enlisted Association of National Guard of Georgia, member of the Air Force Sergeants Association, and a life member of the Enlisted Association of the United States.
For many years he volunteered his time and talents with the Boy Scouts of America, serving as Cubmaster of Pack 665 in Rincon, GA, for 20 years, Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 665 for 6 years, and Scoutmaster of Troop 165 for 14 years. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow, Tomo-chi-chi Lodge # 119 and recipient of the Boy Scout Leader Silver Beaver Award for outstanding service to youth.
He was awarded Lion's Club Citizen of the Year in 1992 and WTOC-TV Hometown Hero in 1998.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and enjoyed his cabin, with his wife, sons, and grandchildren in the mountains of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lessie and Leslie Clyde Reese of Garden City; his brother, Luther Curtis Reese, a P-51 Fighter Pilot, shot down in World War II; his sister, Evelyn Rieck of Jacksonville, FL; his son, Ronald Curtis Reese; and grandson, Brandon Mark Reese of Rincon.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith Reese; sons, John Reese (Nancy) of Claxton, GA and David Reese (Jennifer) of Rincon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert & Geraldine Reese of Garden City, and Terry & Maggie Reese of Pembroke, GA; six grandchildren, Kristie, Stephanie, Daniel, Sean, Holli, and Codie Reese; great-granddaughter, Allison Cowart; great-grandson, Devyn Reese; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 11 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Effingham Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421. Savannah Morning News September 7, 2019
