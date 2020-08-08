Connie Barnes Burson
Savannah, Georgia
Connie Barnes Burson, 66, of Savannah passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Candler Hospital.
A native of Bulloch County, she was the daughter of John E. Barnes, Sr. and the late Eunice Mongin Barnes. Connie lived most of her life in Savannah and was a member of the Savannah Holy Church of God. She had worked many years as a Seamstress lastly at JDX Inc. before there closing.
Connie loved her grandchildren, her family, her church and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Eunice Mongin Barnes.
Survivors include her husband, Gary G. Burson, a daughter and son-in-law, Terese and Brian Truax, a son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Rebecca Burson, grandchildren, Connor, McKenna and Madelyn Truax, Ellie and Emma Burson, her father, John "Johnny" E. Barnes, Sr, sister, Vickie Owens(Sonny), brothers, Eddie Barnes (Delaine), Ronald Barnes (Pattie), several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside services will be Private due to the COVID pandemic.
