Constance Ann Goodwin
Constance Ann Goodwin
Savannah, GA
Constance Ann "Connie" Goodwin, 73, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020, in Savannah, GA. A native of Bronxville, NY, she graduated from Syracuse University. Although Connie had no children of her own, she spent the majority of her life working for the State of New York's child protective services in Syracuse, NY. Connie was known for her intelligence, humor, and compassion that she would quietly show in an unassuming way to those who needed it.
Surviving her are three sisters, Joy Marks of Savannah, GA, Kim Goodwin of Watermill, NY, and Donna Goodwin of Philadelphia, along with two nieces, Nora Langan and Delia Langan, also of Philadelphia.
Due to the current circumstances, a private, family memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cavalier Rescue USA. For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Connie's family, visit https://foxandweeks.com/.
Savannah Morning News
06/30/2020
