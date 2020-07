Mrs. Cora Estelle Spaulding SmithBloomingdale, GAMrs. Cora Estelle Spaulding Smith, 87, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Bloomingdale, GA under care of Hospice Savannah. Graveside services will be held at Bonaventure Cemetery on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 9:30am with Pastor Jean Sturdivant officiating.Savannah Morning NewsJuly 8, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at