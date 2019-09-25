Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Cora Lee Spikes Garrett

Cora Lee Spikes Garrett Obituary
Cora Lee Spikes Garrett
Guyton
Cora Lee Spikes Garrett, 87, passed away September 25, 2019 after a long illness.
She was a faithful member of Pineora Holy Church of God and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Franklin Garrett; parents, Herod and Kate Spikes; son-in-law, Jack Peters; brothers, LeRoy, Audy (Sarah Bell) , Edwin "Teetsie" (Christine), Sanford "Sandy" (Grace), and Jessie Spikes; sister, Inez Crews.; mother and father-in-law, Jocey and Delma Garrett; brother-in-law, Edward Howard; sister-in-law, Peggy Spikes.
Survivors include her children, Tony Garrett (Wanda), Jane Peters, Lynn Roberson (Chris), and Cheryl Cobb (Larry); six grandchildren, Melani (Jason), Matt (Elizabeth), Paul, Kacie (Adam), Travis, and Jenna; nine great-grandchildren, Justin (Megan), Hannah, Chloe, Mikayla, Jackson, Olivia, Kaeleigh, Asher, and Garrett; two great-great-grandchildren, Talmadge and Amelia; brothers, Charles (Mary Lou) and Terry Spikes; sisters, Jeannie (Leroy) Morgan and Joannie (Kester) Williford; brother-in-law, Harry Crews.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday in the chapel.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday in Reidsville Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
