Corley H. Nease, O.D.
Savannah
Corley H. Nease, O.D., 82, passed away October 11, 2019.
He was born in Lumber City, GA and graduated from the Southern College of Optometry in 1960. He was an optometrist in the Army for nearly seven years, four of those years in France. He practiced privately in Savannah for 34 years. He was a past president of the Georgia Optometric Association and an early advocate for optometrists to use diagnostic drugs. He was an active member of Christ Church Anglican and sang in the choir for many years. He was also a past president of The Exchange Club of Savannah.
He is survived by his wife Ginny, sons Michael and Paul (Rachel), and sister in law Louneil Nease.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 16 at 2:00 PM at Christ Church Anglican, 2020 Bull St., Savannah GA 31401.
Remembrances to Christ Church Anglican, 2020 Bull St., Savannah, GA 31401.
Savannah Morning News
11-13-2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019