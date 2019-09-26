|
Cornelia Wingard
Savannah, GA
Cornelia (Connie) Elizabeth Jackson Wingard, 89, left this earth September 10, 2019. Connie was born August 13, 1930 in Front Royal, Virginia to Etta Jane Jackson. She was preceded in death by her sister Goldie Jackson and her husband of 56 years, Lt. Col. Flen Roy (Roy) Wingard. Connie spent her childhood surrounded by 18 aunts and uncles in the mountains of Virginia. Because there were no educational opportunities in the area for African American girls after the age of 13, Connie's mother sent her to school first in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and then to The Manassas Industrial School in Manassas, Virginia. Connie graduated from Manassas in 1949. Connie continued on to graduate from Virginia State College with a Bachelor of Science in 1953. Connie became an educator at Huntington High School in Newport News, Virginia. While living there she met her future husband, Officer Wingard, who was stationed at nearby Fort Eustis. When he received orders to join the war in Vietnam, Roy asked Connie if she would wait for him to return. She said "probably not", so they were married March 10, 1961 before he shipped off to war. The next 25 years saw Connie and Roy living in Germany, Illinois, Japan, Kansas and eventually back in Virginia. They had two boys and Connie managed the households, learned to cook an array of international foods, and perfected the art of gardening and Japanese flower arranging. After Roy's retirement from the military, Connie and Roy moved their family one last time to Wilmington Island in Savannah, Georgia. For the next 43 years, Connie was a loving wife, giving mother, and dependable neighbor. She brought the block together with endless neighborhood parties, baked countless cupcakes for school birthday parties, was a faithful member of The Silhouettes (the Kappa Fraternity wives' club), served years as an officer of the Wilmington Island Garden Club and brought home many a blue ribbon for her flower arrangements. Her joy, dedication to friends and family, and ability to live life graciously and effortlessly regardless of the circumstances will be missed by all who knew her. May the love, kindness and understanding she sought to spread in the world continue to live on through the people she has touched.
She is survived by her sons and grandchildren Kenneth Wingard & Mike Gotham, parents of Cornelia, Flynn and Margaret in San Francisco, CA, and Kevin & Angela Wingard, parents of Kourtnee and Kamryn in Savannah/Kennesaw, GA, and her stepdaughter Patsy Wingard in Grande Prairie, TX.
A memorial service will be held September 29, at 2:00 p.m. at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, 4605 Hwy 80 East, Savannah, GA 31410.
