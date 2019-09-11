|
Mrs. Swainsboro - Courtney "Rebecca" Howard Harrison Mrs. Courtney "Rebecca" Howard Harrison, age 89, September 8, 2019, at Summer Breeze Assisted Living Facility. Funeral services, Thursday, September 12, 2019, 11:00 AM, Swainsboro First Baptist Church. Interment Swainsboro City Cemetery. Visitation, Swainsboro First Baptist Church, Thursday morning 10:00 AM -11:00 AM. Mrs. Harrison was born in the family home on November 22, 1929 in Blackshear, Pierce County, GA to the late John and Iona Crawford Howard, one of twelve children. She meet the love of her life Adrian Harrison at the early age of 13. They enjoyed a long, loving and committed life together. Mrs. Harrison was a homemaker, committed to her family and home, loved flower gardening, was a long time member of Swainsboro First Baptist Church and the Agape Sunday School Class. She was dedicated to her community, her humble sweet Christian spirit lead her to put others first by hosting numerous events, volunteer at the Franklin Memorial Library and the Emanuel County Food Pantry. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Adrian Royce Harrison; three sisters; and five brothers. Survivors include: Daughters: Sherry Harrison Fletcher (David) of Glenmont, NY and Nancy Harrison Sutton (Bill) of Savannah, GA. Sisters: Vonice Corthell of St. Simons GA; Nora Ann Kelly of Thomasville, GA and Sue Page of Hoboken, GA. Grandchildren: Elizabeth Fletcher of New York City, NY; Rebecca Sutton of Savannah, GA; Harrison Fletcher, Betsy Sutton, Will Sutton, all of Atlanta, GA; nieces, nephews and extended family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Swainsboro First Baptist Church, P. O Box 828, Swainsboro, GA 30401 or the , 4849 Paulsen St Suite 103, Savannah, GA 31406. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com. Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Courtney "Rebecca" Howard Harrison of Swainsboro, GA.
Savannah Morning News September 11, 2019
