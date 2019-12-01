|
Craig F. Harney
Savannah, GA
Craig Harney, 65, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home with his family after a short but fierce battle with cancer.
He leaves his wife of 37 years, Suzanne Harney and his daughters Maggie and Annie Harney; sister Lisa Breeden and Patrick Buckley, and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sumter and Muriel Harney, and his brother, William Sumter Jr.
A Savannahian through and through, he never met a stranger and loved everyone he met. An uncommonly gifted storyteller at WTOC, he was a light to all who knew him and he will shine over this community always.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 followed by a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m. at The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Bonaventure Cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
