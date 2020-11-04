1/
Craig Harris Powell
Craig Harris Powell
Savannah
Craig Harris Powell, 53, son of the late Clayton & Peggy Powell, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Statesboro.
Craig grew up in Savannah and attended Calvary Day School and graduated from Mercer University and Armstrong State College. He loved spending time on the water.
He is survived by two sisters, Lisa Bouchillon and Leigh Powell, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
