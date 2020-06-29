Mr. Craig Lamar Shields
Orlando, FL
Mr. Shields entered into eternal rest on Friday June 26, 2020 in Orlando, FL. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home.
Savannah Morning News
06/30/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.