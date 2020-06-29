Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Craig's life story with friends and family

Share Craig's life story with friends and family

Mr. Craig Lamar Shields

Orlando, FL

Mr. Shields entered into eternal rest on Friday June 26, 2020 in Orlando, FL. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Bynes-Royall Funeral Home.

Savannah Morning News

06/30/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store