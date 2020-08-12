Cregg "Big Red" WomackSavannah, GACregg "Big Red" Womack, 64, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home. He was born in Savannah to the late Billy Womack, Jr. & Beatrice Bashlor Womack. He attended Chevis Oaks Baptist Church and LifeSpring Worship Center. He had previously been employed with Great Dane, Quality Drywall, Williams Auto Repair and Sit N Sleep, but will best be remembered for racing his #65 Dodge and announcing the races at Oglethorpe Speedway. He had the privilege of a hamburger being named after him at Ronnie's Restaurant, called the "Big Red". He was also known for his love of God, racing, wearing bright colored shirts, and for his love and support of President Donald J. Trump. Survivors include his brothers, Donald Lewis Womack of Colorado Springs, CO and Billy Mark Womack of Atlanta; nephews, Brandon Womack of Savannah and Christopher Womack of Colorado Springs, CO; great-nephew, Avery Womack, and as Red would say, "son", Kile Phillips of Ellabell. The gathering of friends and family will be at Oglethorpe Speedway located at 200 Jesup Road in Pooler, GA on Thursday, August 27th from 6 until 8 p.m. with a celebration of Big Red's life at 7 p.m. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News08/13/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at