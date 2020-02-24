|
Crystal Lee Deas
Bloomingdale, GA
Mrs. Crystal Lee Deas, 62, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Candler Hospital. She was born in Lock Haven, PA to the late Francis H. & Betty Mae Baker Kitchen. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Richard Brooks Deas. She had been a teacher at Empire Beauty School and enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts, and playing Bingo. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where she was the Choir Director and enjoyed singing. Survivors include her children, Julie Myers, Elizabeth Leah Deas-DuVernay (Lance) and Kelly Renee Deas-Metz; grandchildren, Jillian Renee Barber (Jacob), Avery Roberts, Logan Roberts, Correnda DuVernay, Richard Brooks Deas II, Kaleigh Elizabeth Metz and Orrin Steven Metz; great-granddaughter, Londyn Rose DuVernay; sisters, Cynthia Jo Kitchen and Cathy Carson; brothers, Francis H. Kitchen, Jr. and Raymond L. Darwin; a number of nieces and nephews, including Shannon and Ricky Deas; brother-in-law, Pastor Eddie Deas. The memorial service will be at Bethel Baptist Church on Little Neck Road on Saturday, February 29th at 11 a.m.
