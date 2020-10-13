1/
Crystal Marie Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Crystal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crystal Marie Brown
Ellabell, GA
Mrs. Crystal Marie Brown, 77, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. Cris was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Lester & Marie Roberson. She was a homemaker and a member of South Newington Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Joe W. Brown; children, Anna Marie Angus, Donna Kay Myers, Scott V. Angus, and Deneen Brown Barstrom; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be on Saturday, October 17th at 1 p.m. at South Newington Baptist Church located at 453 John Carter Road in Bloomingdale with Brother Steve McCoy officiating. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the South Newington Baptist Church Youth Fund. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/14/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
01:00 PM
South Newington Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved