Crystal Marie BrownEllabell, GAMrs. Crystal Marie Brown, 77, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. Cris was born in Chattanooga, TN to the late Lester & Marie Roberson. She was a homemaker and a member of South Newington Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Joe W. Brown; children, Anna Marie Angus, Donna Kay Myers, Scott V. Angus, and Deneen Brown Barstrom; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.The memorial service will be on Saturday, October 17th at 1 p.m. at South Newington Baptist Church located at 453 John Carter Road in Bloomingdale with Brother Steve McCoy officiating. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the South Newington Baptist Church Youth Fund. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News10/14/2020