More Obituaries for Cuong Le
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cuong Le


1964 - 2019
Cuong Le Obituary
Cuong Le
Savannah, GA
Cuong Le, age 55, died December 19, 2019. The Vietnam native lived in Savannah and was a chef at Kobe Steakhouse on Hilton Head Island.
Surviving, all of Savannah, are his wife, My Huynh; daughters, Christie Huynh (Robert To) and Marie Le; sons, Vincent Le and Justin Le; and grandson, Noah To. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Thunderbolt. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
12/23/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
