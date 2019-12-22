Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Thunderbolt, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cuong Le
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cuong Le


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Cuong Le Obituary
Cuong Le
Savannah, GA
Cuong Le, age 55, died December 19, 2019. The Vietnam native lived in Savannah and was a chef at Kobe Steakhouse on Hilton Head Island.
Surviving, all of Savannah, are his wife, My Huynh; daughters, Christie Huynh (Robert To) and Marie Le; sons, Vincent Le and Justin Le; and grandson, Noah To. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Thunderbolt. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
12/23/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cuong's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now