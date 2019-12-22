|
Cuong Le
Savannah, GA
Cuong Le, age 55, died December 19, 2019. The Vietnam native lived in Savannah and was a chef at Kobe Steakhouse on Hilton Head Island.
Surviving, all of Savannah, are his wife, My Huynh; daughters, Christie Huynh (Robert To) and Marie Le; sons, Vincent Le and Justin Le; and grandson, Noah To. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Thunderbolt. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
