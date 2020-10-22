Curtis A. Carver, Sr.
Wilmington Island, GA
Curtis A. Carver, Sr. passed away October 21, 2020 in his sleep after a brief illness.
Curtis was born on November 6, 1930 in Etowah, TN. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Diane; their six children, Curtis Arthur Carver, Jr. (Eileen), Michael Corey Carver (Cheryl), Louis Damian Carver, Andrea Diane Carver, Mark Derick Carver, and Kimberly Renee Carver; grandchildren, Curtis Arthur Carver, III, Gregory Andrew Carver, Michelle Lynn Carver, Bradley Phillip Carver, Brenna Marie Carver, Brett Michael Carver, Candace Donica Carver, Louis Damian Carver, Jr., Glenn Arthur Carver, Hannah Louise Carver, Mary Elizabeth Carver, William Harrison Carver, and Steven James Carver.
Curtis graduated from Savannah High School and attended Armstrong State College. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a petty officer and was honorably discharged. Curtis opened Carver Drug Store in 1952 and it was a popular stop on the way to and from the beach and a fixture in the Savannah community. After the drug store was destroyed by fire in 1968, Curtis transitioned to Culver Rug Company of Savannah and Hilton Head where later he became the Vice President and part owner. He was active in the Wilmington Island community and was heavily involved in the community and civic matters for decades. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, and a former President and twice received the Man of the Year award from the Sertoma Club. Curtis was a longtime member of Nativity of our Lord and St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Churches. He was very active in the building of St. Peter's Catholic Church, serving as the Parish Council President for many years. He was also Chairman of the Building Committee. In these roles, Curtis led initiatives to build the school, church, office building, and parish center with his best friend and adopted brother, Father Patrick O'Brien. Curtis was the recipient of the Bishop Francis X. Gartland Service Award for his significant and many contributions to the life and work of the church in the Diocese of Savannah.
Curtis was an avid golfer and member of Wilmington Island Club, where he served as Chairman of the Board. He also hosted the Gin on the River Club every Wednesday night for many years.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 6:00 p.m.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in Curtis's memory to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, P.O. Box 30859, Savannah, GA 31410.
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com
to sign our online guestbook.
Savannah Morning News
10/23/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries