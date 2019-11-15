|
Curtis Raymond
Bloomingdale, Georgia
Curtis Raymond passed away peacefully, November 11, 2019 after a short battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was born in Chicago, IL on May, 22, 1963.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Army Corps of Engineers in Germany and Fort Stewart, GA. He worked at Imperial Sugar, a Louis Dreyfus Company and previously for Georgia Pacific Corporation. He attended Compassion Christian Church.
He was an avid college football fan and passionate for all Chicago teams. He loved traveling and enjoyed working in his yard.
Curtis is survived by his wife Marlo; and his children, Carrie Raymond (Jonathan) and Ethan Raymond; brother David Raymond (Diane), nephews Dave (Krystal), Steve, and niece Trisha (Michael).
He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Gary Sinise Foundation or The .
Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 a Memorial Service following at 11:00. Baker McCullough – Hodgson Memorial Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
