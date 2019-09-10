|
Savannah - Cynthia "Cindy" C. Burgstiner On September 8, 2019 our beloved Cindy passed away at Memorial Hospital. Born in Savannah on October 11, 1947 she was loved by many. She attended H.V. Jenkins class of 1965 and Draughn Business School of Savannah. She started her career at Burroughs Corporation here in Savannah and ended it with Mitsubishi Electronics in Norcross, GA. She was a member of Isle of Hope United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Berean Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her husband, Henry P Burgstiner Sr of 52 years; her three sons, Henry (Hank) P Burgstiner Jr, Bryan M. Burgstiner, and Kyle J. Burgstiner. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Haven J Burgstiner, Devin M Burgstiner and his fiance Brooke Young, and her great- grandchildren, Allison Young, and Devin (DJ) Michael Burgstiner Jr.
A Service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Isle of Hope United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m.
The family will receive friends at a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the National MS Society, or Isle of Hope United Methodist Church. Savannah Morning News September 10, 2019
