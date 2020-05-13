Home

Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
Funeral service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00 PM



Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Cynthia "Cindy" Huggins


1953 - 2020
Cynthia "Cindy" Huggins Obituary
Cynthia "Cindy" Huggins
Pembroke
Mrs. Cynthia "Cindy" Fountain Huggins, age 67, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Huggins was born in Savannah on February 19, 1953 to the late Harold C. and Shirley McEwen Fountain. She was a long-time resident of both Savannah and Richmond Hill before moving to Pembroke. Mrs. Huggins retired from sales at #1 Auto Parts and Kutchen Auto Parts with over 40 years combined service. She was a fan of auto racing, enjoyed working in her yard and loved time with her family, especially her grandbabies. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Huggins was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Fountain, Jr. and Marvin Fountain.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Ellis D. Huggins, Jr. of Pembroke; son and daughter-in-law, David and Rene' Huggins of Pembroke; daughters and sons-in-law, Sam and Jeff Neal of Guyton, Robin and Jack Barfield of Pembroke, Paige and Kevin DeRouen of Savannah and Tiffany Durden of Portal; one sister and brother-in-law, Sheree and DeDe Rogers of Rincon; 17 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be private. An outdoor funeral service will be held 2 P.M. Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Interment will be private. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Cynthia "Cindy" Huggins.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 13 to May 14, 2020
