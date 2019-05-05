|
Mrs. Cynthia I. Wyndham Feider, 70, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at her home. She was born in Savannah to the late Barney E. & Virginia Horning Wyndham. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Donald R. Feider; two sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel L. Feider & Eve, Shone E. Feider & Sherri; grandchildren, Jordan Brooke Feider, Emily Mae Feider, Randy L. Kidwell, Brandon W. Kidwell, Tyler L. Kidwell, Caleb D. Feider and Jacob J. Feider; sisters, Marsha Reddick, Wanda Lagrone and Tammy Dickerson; brother, Barney Wyndham, and five nieces and nephews. Visitation: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 5, 2019