Cynthia I. Wyndham Feider

Cynthia I. Wyndham Feider Obituary
Mrs. Cynthia I. Wyndham Feider, 70, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at her home. She was born in Savannah to the late Barney E. & Virginia Horning Wyndham. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Donald R. Feider; two sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel L. Feider & Eve, Shone E. Feider & Sherri; grandchildren, Jordan Brooke Feider, Emily Mae Feider, Randy L. Kidwell, Brandon W. Kidwell, Tyler L. Kidwell, Caleb D. Feider and Jacob J. Feider; sisters, Marsha Reddick, Wanda Lagrone and Tammy Dickerson; brother, Barney Wyndham, and five nieces and nephews. Visitation: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Savannah Morning News on May 5, 2019
