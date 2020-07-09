Cynthia Marie ChuppRichmond Hill, GACynthia "Cindy" Marie Chupp, 64, of Richmond Hill, passed from this life to eternal life July 5, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Cindy will be missed by everyone who knew her. Her friendly, welcoming personality made an impact on folks that was memorable. She was accurately described by many as, " The kindest, sweetest, person that they had the pleasure of knowing." Cindy was actively involved in the Home building industry, working with her brother, Rick, at Endeavor Homes LLC. for several decades here in the Coastal Empire. She was a member of The Church at Godley Station and served faithfully in the Children's ministry. Cindy embodied the true spirit of a Christian. She was kind, selfless, generous, and possessed a servant's heart. She poured herself into the lives of her family and friends with grace and humility. Cindy loved to be on the water. Cruising the Caribbean, sticking her toes in the sand at Tybee, or a day trip to Ossabaw were her favorite times. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elsie (Hendrix) and Richard Fitzer and her husband of 25 years, Clifton Chupp. She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Lee Fitzer (DJ Stokes); siblings, Sandy Fitzer, Rick Fitzer, and Kim Reuther (Dean); four grandchildren, Jason Freeman, Emilee Freeman, Ashlee Mock, and Jacob Stokes; a number of nieces and nephews; honorary sisters, Mona Mikell and Sonja Springer; and her faithful companion, Honey. Memorial service will be private.Savannah Morning News7/10/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at