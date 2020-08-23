Cynthia 'Cindy' Rahn BignaultSavannah, GACynthia Rahn Bignault of Savannah, Georgia went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 19, 2020. A lifelong native of Savannah, Cindy was preceded in death by her parents Milton Hoyt Rahn and Betty Smith Rahn and her sister Julia Tucker. After graduation from Savannah High School, she pursued her teaching degree at the University of Georgia, then returned home to serve as a social studies educator at Tompkins High School. She is survived by her devoted husband, Michael Bignault, and beloved son, Samuel Bignault. Cindy was a long-time parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she loved to worship and pray alongside her numerous friends, her husband, and son.For all the challenges that Cindy faced, she maintained her sincere, compassionate spirit. Her family was the absolute joy of her life with her "star student" son being her proudest accomplishment. Her hobbies included baking cheesecakes and blondies for family, showing her beautiful roses, and reflecting on her many adventurous international travels. She will always be remembered as a gentle listener, beautiful mother, and brilliant woman. Although Cindy is deeply missed, we know Cindy is currently enjoying her time catching up with her parents and sister.Cindy will not be having a public ceremony at this time. However, remembrances may be made to St.Paul's Episcopal Church or the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance in Cindy's honor.Savannah Morning NewsAugust 23rd, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at