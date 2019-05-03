|
Cynthia (Cindy) Renee Shepherd, 52, passed away peacefully on month, day, year, at her home in Savannah, GA after a long illness.
She was born on February 9, 1967 in Savannah, GA to Jack and Barbara Allen. Cindy married Darrell Shepherd on April 30, 1988.
Cindy attended Bible Baptist High School and South College. She was a general manager of several properties mainly in the Savannah, GA area. She received distinguished awards for excellent management skills as a property developer by several companies. Cindy was highly regarded by her employees and was a mentor in property management to many in the Savannah area.
Cindy was a member of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed going to the beach, gardening, traveling and being with her family especially for Sunday dinners.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell Shepherd; daughter Samantha and son Alex; her parents, Jack and Barbara Allen; sisters, Jackie, Susan and Jennifer; brother, Jeff; several nieces and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Baker McCullough Funeral Home (Hodgson Chapel) Visitation will be held 1 hr. prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:00am. Burial will be in Hillcrest Abbey East.
Reverend Larry Speir will officiate the service.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 3, 2019