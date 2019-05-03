Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Renee (Cindy) Shepherd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia Renee (Cindy) Shepherd Obituary
Cynthia (Cindy) Renee Shepherd, 52, passed away peacefully on month, day, year, at her home in Savannah, GA after a long illness.

She was born on February 9, 1967 in Savannah, GA to Jack and Barbara Allen. Cindy married Darrell Shepherd on April 30, 1988.

Cindy attended Bible Baptist High School and South College. She was a general manager of several properties mainly in the Savannah, GA area. She received distinguished awards for excellent management skills as a property developer by several companies. Cindy was highly regarded by her employees and was a mentor in property management to many in the Savannah area.

Cindy was a member of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed going to the beach, gardening, traveling and being with her family especially for Sunday dinners.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Shepherd; daughter Samantha and son Alex; her parents, Jack and Barbara Allen; sisters, Jackie, Susan and Jennifer; brother, Jeff; several nieces and a nephew.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Baker McCullough Funeral Home (Hodgson Chapel) Visitation will be held 1 hr. prior to the service from 10:00 am to 11:00am. Burial will be in Hillcrest Abbey East.

Reverend Larry Speir will officiate the service.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now