Cynthia Seabolt SchnabelSavannah, GACynthia Ann Seabolt Schnabel, 66, of Wilmington Island, died August 18, 2020 at Candler Hospital. She was born December 15, 1953 in Henderson, Kentucky to the late Roy N. and Lorene Griffin Seabolt. Cynthia graduated from Henderson High School in 1971, and graduated from Murray State University in 1975, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She retired after a 40 year career in nursing, having worked at Welborn Baptist Hospital and Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indidana, Candler Hospital ICU in Savannah, GA, and as Director of Quality Management at Select Specialty Hospital in Savannah.Mrs. Schnabel was a member of First Baptist Church of the Islands, Wilmington Island.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, and her sister, Linda L. Seabolt.Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mark M. Schnabel, two sons, Gregory M. Schnabel and his wife, Stephanie, and Jonathan K. Schnabel, grandson, Conner M. Schnabel, and granddaughter, Rebecca A. Schnabel.Due to COVID 19, there will be no public visitation. A private family graveside will be held in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.