Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
8819 U.S. Hwy 301
Glennville, GA
Cynthia Virginia Shearouse Phillips

Cynthia Virginia Shearouse Phillips Obituary
Cynthia Virginia Shearouse Phillips
Pooler
Mrs. Cynthia Virginia Shearouse Phillips, 82, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was born in Miami, Florida and moved to Pooler when she was 2. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Ernestine Izlar Shearouse. She retired from Pooler Elementary School after 14 years in the lunchroom and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She never met a stranger, was a great story teller, but will be remembered most as being a loving and generous wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband of nearly 60 years, Ralph Leon Phillips; children, Lester R. Phillips, Sr., Ginger Jeffers (Braxton) and Richard L. Phillips; grandchildren, Lauren Eades (Brice), Lester Phillips, Jr. (Danielle) and Aaron Phillips; great-grandchildren, Melissa Phillips and Aarolynn Phillips. The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Friday in the chapel of the funeral home with the graveside funeral and burial to follow at 3 p.m. at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 8819 U.S. Hwy 301 in Glennville. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church, 320 Benton Drive, Pooler, GA 31322. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/02/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
