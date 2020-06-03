Savannah, Georgia
Daisy Mae Harrison, 74, of Savannah, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Hospice Savannah.
A native of Twin City, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Roy Dean Riner and the late Ruth Armour Phillips.
Daisy was a loving wife and mother, a member of Riverside Baptist Church and the Pine Gardens Neighborhood Association. She was preceded in death by husband of 36 years, Benny Jack Harrison. Survivors include her children, Guerry Phillips (Susie), Michelle Harrison all of Savannah, Melissa Fader of Maryland, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel. Graveside Services for the immediate family follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Pastor Bill Black officiating. (Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing practices will be in place).
