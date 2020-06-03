Savannah - Dale Glenn Robinson Dale Glenn Robinson, age 67, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah. Graveside services will be held at Northview Cemetery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Dr. Bob Williams will officiate.
Glenn was born in Dublin, GA May 11, 1953. He retired in 2018 from his career as an Insurance Adjustor in the Atlanta area. In 2019, he moved to Savannah and married Terry. Glenn graduated from Dublin High School and Georgia Southern College, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He worked with the Boy Scouts as Assistant Scout Master for many years. Glenn loved his family very much and will be missed by all. He enjoyed walking, bicycling, tennis, track, and vacationing at St. Simon's Island. He was associated with Compassion Christian Church.
Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Allen and Kathryn L. Robinson and wife, Beth Robinson. Survivors include his wife, Terry Forth Groover Robinson, of Savannah; son, Dale Robinson, of Atlanta; stepsons, Will (Jodie) Geer, of Atlanta, and James E. (Jillian) Groover, III, of Savannah; sister, Katrina (Hal) Waters, of Dublin; niece, Allison (Josh) Mager, of Statesboro; nephews, Trey (Tracey) Waters, of Charleston, SC, and Brett Waters, of Dublin; great nephews, Joshua and Camden Mager, of Statesboro, and Elijah Waters, of Charleston; several cousins; and uncle, John (Rose) Robinson, of Dublin.
Andy Cullens, Trey Waters, Brett Waters, Jason Groover, Josh Mager, and Brooks Eddins will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Pierce Bedingfield, brothers of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, Joshua and Camden Mager.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in his honor.
Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial register. Savannah Morning News June 3, 2020
Glenn was born in Dublin, GA May 11, 1953. He retired in 2018 from his career as an Insurance Adjustor in the Atlanta area. In 2019, he moved to Savannah and married Terry. Glenn graduated from Dublin High School and Georgia Southern College, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. He worked with the Boy Scouts as Assistant Scout Master for many years. Glenn loved his family very much and will be missed by all. He enjoyed walking, bicycling, tennis, track, and vacationing at St. Simon's Island. He was associated with Compassion Christian Church.
Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Allen and Kathryn L. Robinson and wife, Beth Robinson. Survivors include his wife, Terry Forth Groover Robinson, of Savannah; son, Dale Robinson, of Atlanta; stepsons, Will (Jodie) Geer, of Atlanta, and James E. (Jillian) Groover, III, of Savannah; sister, Katrina (Hal) Waters, of Dublin; niece, Allison (Josh) Mager, of Statesboro; nephews, Trey (Tracey) Waters, of Charleston, SC, and Brett Waters, of Dublin; great nephews, Joshua and Camden Mager, of Statesboro, and Elijah Waters, of Charleston; several cousins; and uncle, John (Rose) Robinson, of Dublin.
Andy Cullens, Trey Waters, Brett Waters, Jason Groover, Josh Mager, and Brooks Eddins will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Pierce Bedingfield, brothers of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, Joshua and Camden Mager.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in his honor.
Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial register. Savannah Morning News June 3, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Jun. 3, 2020.