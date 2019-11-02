|
Dale H. Gibson
Savannah
It has pleased an all wise God to remove from us our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Dale H. Gibson who died on November 1, 2019. Accompanied with a warm and practical temperance, he was a man of strong character and firm principles and by grace he served faithfully his Savior and his family, his country and his community. While we mourn the loss of this dear man and shed tears of grief, we bow with humble and resigned submission to the will of our heavenly Father.
Dale Howard Gibson was born in Clarion County, PA on August 31, 1936 as Howard Dale Rankin to Howard Armstrong Rankin and Edith Summerville Rankin. He was adopted at an early age by Cecil Leroy Gibson and Margaret Wagner Gibson. He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Melba Waters Gibson, daughter, Joaquin Gibson Hall (Bryan), grandsons Bryan Thomas Hall (Jessica), Wesley Calvin Hall (Callie) and his twin sister, Betty R. Rider (Skip).
He was a longtime member of the Independent Presbyterian Church of Savannah where he served in many capacities including the office of Ruling Elder and Elder Emeritus.
His body is resting in the earth and his eternal spirit has been conducted by the angels to heaven, returning it to God who gave it, there to be forever blest.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Monday at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 11:30 Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019, at Independent Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Dr. Terry L. Johnson and the Reverend Ronald H. Parrish officiating. Interment will be at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery – 1992 Macedonia Road near Statesboro.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders of Independent Presbyterian Church.
Active pallbearers will be the Deacons of Independent Presbyterian Church.
Memorials may be sent to the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery Fund – c/o 6379 Middleground Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.
