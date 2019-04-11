|
Dana Zipperer passed away from young onset Alzheimer's at the age of 59 on April 3rd, 2019 in Duluth, Georgia. He is survived by his two grandchildren, Cameron and Audrey; three children, Adam, Evan, and Chelsea; and their mother Candice Zipperer. Dana was born to John and Fay (Hall) Zipperer in Savannah, Georgia. Dana was a dedicated father, never missing any of his children's sporting events or other extracurricular activities. He was supportive of his children's interests and always found a way to laugh with them. Dana was an avid mountain biker and athlete, and stayed active until the very end. At Dana's request, no services will be held. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory And Funeral Service Lawrenceville GA. (770)962-2200 ByrdandFlanigan.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 11, 2019