Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byrd & Flanigan Crematory & Funeral Service
288 Hurricane Shoals Rd Ne
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 962-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Zipperer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Zipperer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dana Zipperer Obituary
Dana Zipperer passed away from young onset Alzheimer's at the age of 59 on April 3rd, 2019 in Duluth, Georgia. He is survived by his two grandchildren, Cameron and Audrey; three children, Adam, Evan, and Chelsea; and their mother Candice Zipperer. Dana was born to John and Fay (Hall) Zipperer in Savannah, Georgia. Dana was a dedicated father, never missing any of his children's sporting events or other extracurricular activities. He was supportive of his children's interests and always found a way to laugh with them. Dana was an avid mountain biker and athlete, and stayed active until the very end. At Dana's request, no services will be held. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory And Funeral Service Lawrenceville GA. (770)962-2200 ByrdandFlanigan.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now