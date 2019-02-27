|
On Saturday morning February 23, 2019, Dananai Andrew McCarthy, husband of Faye Ann McBride McCarthy, was called home to rest.
He was born on December 26, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Dananai Andres Lais and the late Alvernia Franchetta Palm. Mr. McCarthy was a decorated veteran having served in the United States Army, the United States Marines, and retired after 35 years as a United States Merchant Marine. He enjoyed cooking, sewing, designing, oil painting, swimming and fishing. His favorite two memories were meeting and later marrying the love of his life, Faye.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gregory K. McCarthy and Jerome C. McCarthy.
Mr. McCarthy leaves behind his wife, Faye McCarthy; sons, Mark McCarthy, Dananai A. McCarthy, Jr. and Corlel E. McBride; daughters, Danyell McCarthy, Darisa McCarthy, Misha McCarthy, Sherrell Brown and Sheila Williams; eldest brother, John Hilton McCarthy; aunts, Mae Palm and Toni May Palm; seventeen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many cousins and other relatives.
The funeral service will be held at 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue conducted by the Reverend Columbus Burns. Private interment, with military honors, will be in Beaufort National Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 27, 2019