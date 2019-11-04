|
|
Daniel A. Wendt
Savannah, GA
Daniel Alvert Wendt, 77, passed away Friday, October 31, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born June 7, 1942 in Lafayette, New Jersey to the late Henry and Marie Wendt. He retired from SNF, Inc. as an Accountant. Mr. Wendt was a longtime member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Roth, son, James Daniel Wendt, daughter, Jennifer Danielle Wendt Osche, grandchildren, Amanda and Morgan Wendt, and Kaitlyn and Samantha Osche. Also surviving are stepsons, David Douglas Ealy and Daniel Steven Ealy, the mother of his children, Darnely Wendt, his brother, Henry Wendt, his sister, Diane Hockenbery, and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church with The Rev. Dr. Ben Martin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church sanctuary and also at a reception at the residence.
Remembrances may be made to Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, Music Endowment Fund, 429 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019