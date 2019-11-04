Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church
Savannah, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Wendt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel A. Wendt


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Daniel A. Wendt Obituary
Daniel A. Wendt
Savannah, GA
Daniel Alvert Wendt, 77, passed away Friday, October 31, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born June 7, 1942 in Lafayette, New Jersey to the late Henry and Marie Wendt. He retired from SNF, Inc. as an Accountant. Mr. Wendt was a longtime member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Roth, son, James Daniel Wendt, daughter, Jennifer Danielle Wendt Osche, grandchildren, Amanda and Morgan Wendt, and Kaitlyn and Samantha Osche. Also surviving are stepsons, David Douglas Ealy and Daniel Steven Ealy, the mother of his children, Darnely Wendt, his brother, Henry Wendt, his sister, Diane Hockenbery, and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church with The Rev. Dr. Ben Martin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church sanctuary and also at a reception at the residence.
Remembrances may be made to Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, Music Endowment Fund, 429 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31401.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now